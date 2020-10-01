South Dakota Women’s Prison has third mass testing event; 29 inmates diagnosed with COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Women’s Prison had another mass COVID-19 testing event. The Department of Corrections and the Department of Health conducted the testing on one housing unit consisting of 87 inmates.

According to a news release from the state, 29 inmates in Unit E of the women’s prison tested positive for COVID-19. The other 58 inmates in that housing unit tested negative.

One positive test from the first round of testing at the Pierre Community Work Center remains active. The rest of the inmates have recovered. The inmates who tested positive during the second round of mass testing in housing units C and D continue to isolate, according to both departments.

So far, 216 inmates in Pierre have tested positive, 253 have tested negative and 117 have recovered. The state reports that most of the positive cases in the prison have experienced only mild symptoms. However, one inmate was hospitalized but has recovered.

There’s currently 402 female inmates housed in the women’s prison in Pierre. The prison consists of housing units or cell blocks A, B, C and D. The release also says, unit E is a separate building located behind the women’s prison. The Pierre Community Work Center is located east of the main prison and the National Guard Armory.