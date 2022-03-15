SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota women make 78 cents for every dollar a man makes. That’s below the national average of 82 cents per a man’s dollar, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Tuesday, March 15 is Equal Pay Day, which marks how far into the year that women have to work to earn what men earned the previous year. While white women would have to work until March 15, Black women would have to work until September 21, 2022, to earn what men earned in 2021. Native American women would have to work until November 30 and Latina women until December 8 to reach the same amount of earnings.

The United States Census Bureau reported earlier this month that men in South Dakota make on average $50,349 compared to the $37,854 average salary of women. That’s a wage gap of $12,495. That’s higher than the national average of a $10,435 pay gap between male and female workers.

When it comes to South Dakota’s largest occupation, farmers and ranchers, the disparity is more drastic, according to the Census Bureau. South Dakota men make a median income of $48,921 while the women in that same occupation make a median income of $21,692. That results in a $27,229 wage gap for the occupation.

Men in South Dakota work mostly as farmers, ranchers, truck drivers, sales workers, or managers with salaries ranging from $48,921 (farmers, ranchers) to $66,974 (managers). Women in the state tend to work as nurses, secretaries, administrative assistants and customer service representatives with salaries ranging from $30,088 (customer service) to $61,241 (nursing) on average.

In South Dakota, 13.3% of women live in poverty with 38.1% of single mothers living in poverty. The percentage of women 65 and older living in poverty is higher than the national figure (10.6%) at 14.3%.

The pay gap affects more than just women in the state, according to LEAD South Dakota co-founder Susan Kroger. LEAD South Dakota provides outreach and education to communities of color, immigrants and refugees and the greater Sioux Falls community on the gender pay gap as well as encouraging non-partisan participation in politics through campaigns such as Vote Sioux Falls.

In a phone call with KELOLAND News, Kroger explained that in South Dakota, many households rely on two incomes and sometimes multiple jobs. Kroger says that a gender pay gap affects South Dakota families as well. Kroger said that in her experience, some people believe the pay gap has to do with what occupations a person chooses.

“Their argument is usually, ‘Well, women choose jobs that pay less,'” Kroger said.

But Kroger says that there are often disparities between men and women in the same occupations such as male and female nurses. A 2021 report from the Nurse Journal found that while the median salary for women in nursing was $72,700 across the country, men in the same position made a median salary of $80,000. Female nurses make $0.90 to a male nurse’s dollar, which the report finds results in a loss of nearly $7,300 per female nurse.

Women of color make even less than their peers

While Asian and Pacific Americans ($0.85) often earn more on average than white women ($0.79), most women of color earn much less than their peers. Ranking third behind Asian/Pacific and white women is Black women who make $0.64, followed by $0.60 for Native American women and $0.57 for Latina women compared to non-Hispanic white men’s dollar.

“That gap is compounded by other aspects,” Kroger said. “Black women, Native women, Latina women… Are often paid less than their white, female counterparts. Obviously, this is important in South Dakota when we think of the large Native American population here.”

The disparities in pay persist regardless of industry and education level according to a report from the National Partnership for Women & Families (NPWF). In health care, women are paid 70 cents compared to the dollar that white men make and in the office and administrative industry, women make 82 cents to a man’s dollar.

That same report found that across the country, full-time working women with master’s degrees earn on average $0.71 to a man’s dollar. Women with master’s degrees earned less than men with bachelor’s degrees.

For Americans with disabilities, there is a pay gap regardless of gender or race. A 2017 report from the U.S. Census found that workers with disabilities earned on average $5,947 less than workers without disabilities. Twenty-seven percent of Americans with disabilities also live below the federal poverty level. Full-time workers with disabilities earn $0.87 compared to the dollar of a worker without disabilities.

A report from the American Institute for Research found that if Americans with disabilities were paid equally to those without disabilities, approximately $25 billion would be generated in federal taxes.