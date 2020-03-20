South Dakota waiting for SBA economic injury declaration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday afternoon the state had not yet received a COVID-19 economic injury declaration from the Small Business Administration.

During a news conference related to COVID-19, Noem said the state should be receiving the declaration soon.

The declaration allows eligible small businesses and private non-profits that were economically harmed by coronavirus to apply for financial help. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available statewide to those type of entities.

At least 20 states are listed as eligible areas for small businesses and private non-profits to apply for financial assistance from the Small Business Administration, according to the information posted on the SBA website.

Minnesota and Iowa were not listed as eligible on the SBA website as of 5:43 p.m. Thursday.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today urged the United States Small Business Administration to grant Noem’s request, according to a news release from Rounds’ office.

Eligible businesses or private non-profits can apply for loans to “pay debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” according to the SBA website.

The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75% and 2.75% for private non-profits.

“The SBA (program) is of vital importance,” said Jeff Griffin, the chief financial officer for the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

About 80% of the chamber’s members are small businesses with 30 or less employees, Griffin said.

Nathan Sanderson the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association said it’s “too early to tell how many businesses will utilize” an SBA program.

Assistance measures at the federal level are also critical, Sanderson said.

The U.S. House and Senate have both approved coronavirus relief and stimulus measures that include free coronavirus testing and other items. Discussion also includes financial assistance to business, industry, and households. The U.S. Department of Treasury has also proposed financial assistance to households as well as business and industry.