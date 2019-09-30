South Dakota technical institutes see rise in enrollment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Overall, enrollment into South Dakota Technical Institutes is up 4.3%. The South Dakota Board of Technical Education sent out a news release detailing the fall enrollment numbers at Lake Area Technical Institute, Mitchell Technical Institute, Southeast Technical Institute and Western Dakota Tech. 6,825 students attended one of those schools in 2018, this year 7,122 are attending.

On the other hand, the full-time equivalent for the tech schools is down by .1%, which averages out to seven students.

LATI and MTI saw a decrease in headcount and full-time equivalent.

STI and WDT saw an increase in headcount and full-time equivalent.

Later today, we’ll talk to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education Executive Director to further understand why we’re seeing an increase in attendance at technical schools.