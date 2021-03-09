South Dakota still outpacing national rate for vaccines, neighboring states improving

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is still advancing better than the national pace with coronavirus vaccinations, according to S.D. Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control data.

Thirty percent of South Dakotans 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The U.S. rate is 23.5% for people 18 and older.

The state has 16.14% of its population 16 and older vaccinated. The CDC says 12.3% of the nation’s population 18 and older has been fully vaccinated.

Based on its DOH numbers, 27.9% of Iowans have received one vaccination dose. The rate is 21.4% in North Dakota, 19.5% in Minnesota and 18.4% in Nebraska. The numbers for neighboring states are also obtained from their departments of health and/or the CDC and include those 16 and over since that is the general age designated as appropriate for the vaccines.

The plan in South Dakota and neighboring states was to first vaccinate the most vulnerable population and priority tiers of essential workers such as healthcare workers.

South Dakota has administered a vaccine to a total of 109,693 individuals 60 and over. The 60 and over age group does not exactly match with CDC figures as it uses a 65 and over age group.

According to the CDC 59.3% of the population over 65 has received at least one vaccine dose and 29.7% have received a full vaccine.

Minnesota had given the vaccine to 67% of its population aged 65 and older.

South Dakota had an estimated 152,161 people 65 and older in 2019, according to a U.S. Census population estimate. The estimated population of the state was 884,659 and 17.2% were 65 and older.

Iowa breaks down percentages of dose per age group by the percentage of doses given. The state has administered 16.2% of its doses to those 80 and older. The state has given 22.1% to those 70 to 79 and 21.2% to those 60 to 69.

Nebraska has given 196,265 individuals 65 and over at least one dose.

Residents in Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, have received the most vaccines. A total of 43,036 have received at least one dose.

Mellete County had an estimated 2019 population of 2,052. It is the least populated county in the state. Twenty-seven people have received at least one dose.

In nearby Lyon County, Iowa, 529 persons have completed the vaccine cycle. In Sioux County, 2,110 have completed the vaccine cycle.

In Rock County, Minnesota, 1,188 people have completed the vaccination. There were 1,944 people who had at least one dose. Those numbers were as of March 7.