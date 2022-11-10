SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area.

It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time (12:40 p.m. cst) an extreme blizzard warning are in effect for Campbell, Corson, Dewey and Walworth counties.

A severe winter storm warning is in effect for Harding, Perkins and Ziebach counties.

A moderate winter weather advisory is in effect for Big Stone, Brown, Day, Edmunds, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts and Traverse counties.

An ice storm warning is also in effect for Marshall, Day, Brown and Spink counties.

Drivers in the state have good cause to use caution, as a look at South Dakota DOT’s 511 road conditions map (follow the link for the most up to date map) shows few stretches of highway across the state in what would be considered dry/normal conditions.

SD DOT 511 map

Instead, large portions of the state’s roads are under frost/ice/slippery conditions, with southeast South Dakota under wet and scattered wet conditions.

Mitchell live cam around 12:15 p.m. cst

Sioux Falls live cam around noon cst

The southwest part of the state is under scattered ice/slippery conditions.

Deadwood live cam around 11:45 a.m. cst

Sturgis live cam around noon cst

On I-29 near Murdo, the DOT weather cam captured an image of a semi truck jack-knifed in the median. That stretch of road is classified as Icy by the DOT.

DOT Murdo camera

The area surrounding Mobridge, in which blizzard conditions were developing this morning, is in fog/low visibility.

Mobridge live cam around 11:30 a.m. cst

In many parts of the state, such as Hand County, in east central South Dakota, ice is on more than just the roadway, as moisture coupled with freezing temperatures has led to build up.

The Hand County Emergency Management page shared these photos of icy conditions.

Hand County Emergency Management

Hand County Emergency Management

Hand County Emergency Management

Hand County Emergency Management

This build up is also causing issues as the ice blankets northeastern KELOLAND, not just fences and gates, but also bringing down tree limbs and coating powerlines, causing outages.

The poor conditions have also caused closings in the impacted areas, shutting down schools, senior centers and other services across nearly the entire state from Edgemont up to Bison, across to Sisseton and beyond.