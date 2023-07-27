SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem made a special announcement at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on the morning of July 27, telling attendees that the State of South Dakota would be sponsoring a race car.

Following the announcement the car, sitting behind Noem, was uncovered, revealing Noem’s own face on the side of the car in a backwards baseball cap.

This sponsorship is part of the state’s Freedom Works Here marketing initiative aimed at attempting to convince people from other states to move to South Dakota in order to fill job vacancies.

Noem, before unveiling the car, touted the program, calling it the “most successful marketing campaign in the history of the state.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the “Freedom Works Here” ads have been viewed more than 300 million times, and as a result, there are 675 people moving to South Dakota.

The sponsorship, according to Noem, came about when “individuals from NASCAR” reached out and told her: “We love your campaign, we love how you’re embracing blue-collar workers — that is our heart as well and we wanna support you and we wanna do what we can to support South Dakota too because we love the fact that you stand for freedom and that you’re working to get people into jobs and embracing the good old-fashioned value of a work ethic.”

Announcing the partnership itself, Noem told the audience that her Freedom Works Here campaign would be partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor one of their cars, #57.

The car unveiled at the event is just a show car, Noem noted, which will tour South Dakota for 10 days. Noem’s face will not be on the actual car, which she announced will see the track at Richmond and Bristol.

“They’re big races that will get a lot of attention, and the team will be advertising our campaign on their social media and talking about us,” said Noem.

That social media impact may not go too far however, as links to the Live Fast Motorsports Facebook page click through to a page that is unavailable. The team does have Instagram and Twitter pages, with around 30k followers total between the two of them.

“They offered us those two races at a rate that was fantastic,” Noem later said, adding that the state had considered sponsoring NASCARs in the past. “When Live Fast reached out to us and offered this, it was such a great opportunity to run a car at two different races that we recognized it was something that was too good to pass up.”

It is not clear just how much the state of South Dakota is paying for this sponsorship. Asked about the cost of the car sponsorship, Noem said at the event that it was part of a $5 million advertising program. The specific cost of the sponsorship itself was not given.

The race at Richmond is coming up on July 30 and will be the 5th-to-last race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. It is unclear if the car will actually have another race this season, as the sport will not return to Bristol until the playoffs, which the team is not currently projected to make.

This is due to the format for the Cup Series playoffs, which begins September 3.

Only the top 16 regular season drivers make the playoff to start, and the field is then narrowed from there. With just five regular season races remaining (out of a total of 36), Live Fast driver B.J. McLeod is in 34th place overall (out of 44), the last ranked driver to have accumulated any potential playoff points.

This puts McLeod, with season 166 points, 595 points behind the lead, and 289 points down from the current final projected playoff driver, Michael McDowell, who has 455 points.

The maximum points a driver can win in a race is 40, which goes to the winner. Even if McLeod were to win each of the five remaining regular season races, that would still only net him a total of 366 regular season points, putting his chances of making the playoffs at near impossible.

“The driver, B.J. McLeod could not be here today,” Noem said at the Thursday event. “I understand he’s training to win the big race with our car.”

If McLeod were to win at Richmond on July 30, it would indeed be a big moment for South Dakota’s campaign, and an even bigger moment for McLeod, as it would mark his first-ever NASCAR win in his 8-year career.

So far in the 2023 season, McLeod has racked up 0 wins, 0 top-5 finishes and 0 top-10 finishes over a total of 14 races started. He has led the race for 2 laps this season and has had 3 DNFs (did not finish).

Over McLeod’s career, he has accumulated two total top-10 finishes and has led a total of 12 laps.

“We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American Dream. I look forward to partnering with them and spreading the message of Freedom Works Here,” said McLeod in a statement released by the Governor’s Office.