South Dakota small businesses have another COVID-19 relief option

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Small business owners in South Dakota are still trying to bounce back from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local business recovering is Sticks and Steel. Terri Schuver, the owner, said the business had to close over a month because of the pandemic. That was back around April and May. She says Sticks and Steel is still returning to normalcy.

“We’ve worked really hard to serve our local customers, our Sticks and Steel fans and friends, in whatever way the feel comfortable, whether its curbside pickup in town delivery. We’ve been doing lots of social media thing so that we can feel like we’re seeing and talking to them,” Schuver said.

Schuver went on to say there’s been a noticeable difference in the company’s sales volume over the past six months compared to the same six months in 2019. So, businesses have sought means to help stay afloat.

Two primary funding mechanisms for small businesses are the Paycheck Protection Program and idle loans, both of which you have to pay back.

“Nobody wants to come out of this with more debt than they already had, and so therefore the fact that this is a grant is just very welcome,” Schuver said.

The State of South Dakota started providing an additional resource on October 13 for small businesses residing in the state.

South Dakota’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, according to their website, provides direct grants to South Dakota small businesses who have experienced a reduction in business due to COVID-19. The window to apply is seems fairly short, October 13-23.

“I really think they can’t drag their feet. They need to know what the need is and how many applicants there might be in order for them to then make secondary decisions,” Schuver said.

Schuver said applying for the grant was pretty simple. The application requires some files to be uploaded, but Schuver said most small business owners should have these documents on hand.

“Most of us who are in business, at that level, pulling that information and getting it to them is not a difficult process. It was maybe an hour’s worth of work for us, two hours at the most, but those are reports we have on hand, most business people have on hand and can simply upload them into the appropriate portal,” Schuver said.

She added that you can help your small businesses in your community, as well. She said, when someone makes a decision to buy locally it’s an insurance package for the health of the community.

“The local businesses are the ones that help out with the little league sponsorships and the donations to fundraisers for all kinds of things, and we want to be, we like to do those things and we want to be around to do those things,” Schuver said.