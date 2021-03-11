South Dakota sees an increase in traffic deaths in 2020 compared to 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Preliminary data from the National Safety Council reports that as many as 42,060 people are estimated to have died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020.

Although the pandemic decreased the amount of driving throughout the country, that is an 8% increase over 2019, NSC reported. The preliminary estimated rate of death on roads last year increased by 24%, despite the miles driven dropping by 13% compared to 2019.

This increase in the rate of death is the highest estimated year-over-year rise that NSC has reported since 1924.

According to the report NSC, South Dakota experienced the highest increase in deaths, 33% higher than last year.

Amanda Hossle, director of the Office of Highway Safety, located within the Department of Public Safety, said they are still working on finalizing year-end numbers for 2020, but as it sits today there were 141 motor vehicle fatalities that year. She said this is right around the 35-38% increase from 2019.

In 2019, they did see a record low with 102 fatalities, Hossle said. But, she said when they look at the five year average, they are seeing a gradual decrease in the number of fatalities.

“Our five year average is lower than what we saw in 2020 alone,” Hossle said. “So those 2020 fatalities were higher than most years. Again, like I said, coming from that low that we saw in 2019, so the numbers have remained about the same, but the last two years, we’ve seen the high end and then we’ve also seen the low end in 2019.”

The leading reasons for motor vehicle fatalities really don’t change in South Dakota, Hossle said. The three main contributing factors they have seen are alcohol, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt. They also reported an increase in motorcycle fatalities from 2019-2020, she said.

“When we develop our public information and media campaigns, we really target those specific categories. Again, it’s all about trying to change those behaviors,” Hossle said.

There were 77 fatal crashes with no safety equipment used, and 37 fatal crashes with safety equipment used in 2020 according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety report.

At this point, for 2021, we are slightly above where we were at this point in 2020 for motor vehicle fatalities, Hossle said.

Other states that experienced more than a 15% increase in estimated number of deaths last year included Arkansas (+26%), Connecticut (+22%), District of Columbia (+33%), Georgia (+18%), Mississippi (+19%), Rhode Island (+26%) and Vermont (+32%) according to the NSC report.

The DPS provides a list of ways to reduce vehicle accidents. Their countermeasures include educating about the risks of distracted driving, not driving impaired, having a designated driver when under the influence, scheduling of publicized enforcement in areas where crash data shows speed as a contributing factor, education about the dangers of exceeding speed limits, educating drivers about the risks of fatigued driving and using seatbelts.

Hossle says the Department of Highway Safety wants to remind people to be safe out of the roads.