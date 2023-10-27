SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than one million people are in state prisons in the U.S.

As of Sept. 30, there were 3,140 male inmates in all state facilities including the state prison in Sioux Falls and its Jameson Annex, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The DOC said there were 602 female inmates in state facilities.

The state is building a new women’s prison in Rapid City that will be the second in the state. The state also plans to build a new men’s prison between Harrisburg and Canton to replace the existing facilities in Sioux Falls.

Some of the inmates escape from South Dakota facilities, but it’s very few.

Last year, 40 inmates escaped from minimum security facilities or work release in the state. One escaped from the women’s prison in Pierre, according to a 2022 report from the DOC.

The escape numbers may differ from the formal news releases announcing an escape because offenders may get caught in less time than it would take complete the notification process, the DOC said in the report.

The 2022 DOC report includes details of the reasons why inmates are incarcerated as well as crimes that may happen in prison.

Most inmates are in prison (79.7%) for non-violent offenses. Controlled substance, or drug offenses, were the highest non-violent admissions.

Inmates are in prison because of crimes, but how many crimes happen in prison.

FBI data from 2022 shows that in some cases, prisons have fewer crime incidents than an elementary or secondary school.

There are far less inmates in correctional facilities than students in South Dakota schools. The state had 153,143 K-12 students in the fall of 2022.

Thirty-four incidents of violent crime happened in a prison, jail or other correctional facility compared to 35 in elementary or secondary schools. There were 201 drugs/narcotics violations in jails, prison or other correctional facilities. There were 303 in elementary or secondary schools.

According to the DOC, there were 192 offender fights in prisons in 2022. There were 41 staff assaults and 28 offender assault with serious injuries.