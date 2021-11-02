South Dakota Prep Media High School Volleyball – November 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is the final S.D. Media Volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

  1. S.F. Washington (11) 25-1 55 1
  2. O’Gorman 17-4 44 2
  3. Brandon Valley 20-8 31 3
  4. Pierre 15-4 20 4
  5. S.F. Roosevelt 18-9 8 RV
    Receiving votes: Harrisburg (16-9) 7

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (11) 29-4 55 1
  2. Dakota Valley 23-8 43 2
  3. Garretson 24-1 34 3
  4. Hill City 23-7 14 4
  5. R.C. Christian 24-9 8 5
    Receiving votes: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4

CLASS B

  1. Bridgewater-Emery (11) 27-0 55 1
  2. Warner 27-5 43 2
  3. Northwestern 27-5 29 3
  4. Platte-Geddes 29-4 18 5
  5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 4
    Receiving votes: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4

