South Dakota Prep Media High School Volleyball – November 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is the final S.D. Media Volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
- S.F. Washington (11) 25-1 55 1
- O’Gorman 17-4 44 2
- Brandon Valley 20-8 31 3
- Pierre 15-4 20 4
- S.F. Roosevelt 18-9 8 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg (16-9) 7
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (11) 29-4 55 1
- Dakota Valley 23-8 43 2
- Garretson 24-1 34 3
- Hill City 23-7 14 4
- R.C. Christian 24-9 8 5
Receiving votes: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4
CLASS B
- Bridgewater-Emery (11) 27-0 55 1
- Warner 27-5 43 2
- Northwestern 27-5 29 3
- Platte-Geddes 29-4 18 5
- Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 4
Receiving votes: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4