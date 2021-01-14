South Dakota posts increase in new unemployment claims; Only Iowa has decrease

PIERRE S.D. (KELO) – During the week of Jan. 3-9, a total of 905 initial, or new, weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. This is an increase of 302 claims from the prior week’s total of 603.

Three neighboring states also saw increases over this time period.

Nebraska saw an increase of 1,515 claims, from 3,643 to 5,158.

Minnesota’s claims climbed 18, from 17,482 to 17,500.

North Dakota, meanwhile, had an increase of 659 claims from 1,442 to 2,101.

Only one state in the region saw a decrease. Iowa fell from 7,855 claims to 7,638, a decrease of 217.

The latest number of continued South Dakota claims is 6,219 for the week ending Jan. 2, an increase of 1,473 from the prior week’s total of 4,746. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

To provide context for the above numbers, we have tracked down the most recent number of employed individuals from all states mentioned. The most recent data available from all states came from April – June of 2020.