South Dakota posts decreases in new, existing unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims and the number of continued claims decreased in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR).

During the week of Sept. 6-12, a total of 346 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the South Dakota DLR. This is a decrease of 239 claims from the prior week’s total of 585.

The latest number of continued state claims is 6,511 for the week ending Sept. 5, a decrease of 2,654 from the prior week’s total of 9,165. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Two other states in the region had decreases while two had increases in claims.

Iowa had 4,962, which is a decrease of 290 claims from the prior week.

North Dakota’s decrease was 134 as claims dropped to 813 from the prior week’s total of 947.

Minnesota had an increase of 508 claims from 11,038 to 11,546 for the week ending Sept. 12.

Nebraska had 2,622 claims, which is an increase of 70 from the prior week’s 2,552.

In general, claims in all five states have been lower or at about levels in August.