This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The police chief in question is from Wagner.

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — Wagner, South Dakota, Police Chief Timothy Simonsen is out on a PR bond and facing DUI charges in Douglas County, stemming from a January incident.

According to court documents, Simonsen was cited early on the morning of January 22, 2022 near Armour, S.D. for DUI, driving without a seatbelt and careless driving. A copy of the citation shows boxes marked for ‘DUI’ and ‘Accident.’ His blood alcohol level is listed at 0.128%.

Originally scheduled for March 3, Simonsen will be in court on March 15, 2022 due to a delay caused by the introduction of a new judge to handle the case.

Originally assigned to First Judicial Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson, the case was re-assigned to Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen after Anderson opted to recuse himself from the proceeding.

In addition to the swapping of judges, court documents also note that due to conflicts, Douglas County State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst will not be available for the case, leading to a request for the court to appoint an attorney to fill the role of State’s Attorney.