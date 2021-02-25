South Dakota planning to see 25,830 vaccines a week when Johnson & Johnson gets federal approval

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even more COVID-19 vaccines could be coming to South Dakota as soon as next week.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the state is planning on an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives Federal Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA will vote on FUA during a meeting on Friday. On Wednesday, FDA staff confirmed in a report overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

The 7,000 doses of J&J vaccine would add to the 18,830 doses expected next week, which is also up from 17,660 doses from this week.

Last Friday, health officials said the state administered more than 8,400 doses in 24 hours. Malsam-Rysdon told KELOLAND News the state “could definitely handle more vaccines if we got it.”

The state remains in Phase 1D of the vaccination plan, with people 65 years and older qualifying for the vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said the next group of people for Phase 1D will be those people under 65 years old with one underlying health condition. She expects that process to start no later than March 8. Following that group, teachers and other school/college staff will qualify.

The list of underlying medical conditions include asthma, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes (type 1 and type 2), heart conditions, hypertension, liver disease, pregnancy and severe obesity. You can see a full list on the DOH website.