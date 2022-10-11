SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s well-known traditions will soon be underway.

The 2022 ring-necked pheasant hunting season will last more than 100 days from Saturday, Oct. 15 to Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Whether you are an experienced hunter or new to South Dakota pheasant hunting, below is a guide for what you need to know for all things pheasant hunting related.

What is a ring-necked pheasant?

Not native to South Dakota, the ring-necked pheasant was first successfully introduced to the state in 1908, according to the secretary of state’s website. The colorful bird became the state’s official state bird in 1943. Biologists have been studying the birds for many years and continue to learn more about what makes the birds thrive.

Pheasant in Boone County. (Courtesy: Bob Tate)

“They’re a really interesting critter,” Alex Solem, an upland game biologist for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, said. “We’re always trying to learn what’s good and what’s bad for them; how we can adjust our management practices to kind of get the most bang for our buck when it comes to production, survival, all that sort of stuff.”

What do I need to hunt?

In South Dakota, the Game, Fish and Parks Department regulates the pheasant hunting season, which always starts on the third Saturday in October. Residents of South Dakota need a small game hunting license, a combination license, a youth small game license or a 1-day small game license, while nonresidents can purchase nonresident small game licenses or nonresident youth small game licenses for two 5-day hunting periods.

Hunters typically use a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot and kill the birds, but 20-gauge and 16-gauge shotguns are also popular options. Shooting hours start at 10 a.m. Central Time and that time is used for shooting hours statewide.

Where can I hunt?

Most of South Dakota’s land is open to pheasant hunting, but only designated public lands are open for walk-in hunting.

Each year, the GFP prints and updates a South Dakota Public Hunting Atlas to identify the more than 5 million acres of game production areas, walk-in areas, waterfowl production areas, school and public lands, national forests and grasslands.

The GFP also says 80% of land in South Dakota is privately owned and most hunting occurs on private land.

You can learn more about hunting areas on the GFP website.

“We have a wide variety of different habitat types, different landscapes and some really good people out there that are really hospitable to a lot of folks,” Solem said.

Matt Morlock, Pheasants Forever’s South Dakota state coordinator, said he believes pheasant habitat conditions are improving in South Dakota. He touted a new Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) for the Big Sioux River watershed to enroll more land open to public hunting.

“I’m really feeling positive where we’re going and where we’re at as far as the habitat conditions this year and beyond,” said Morlock, adding he believes more landowners and producers are interested in enrolling land into conservation programs.

How many pheasants can I get?

In a single day, three rooster pheasants is the limit for one licensed hunter. A possession limit of 15 pheasants, three birds a day for five days, is the possession limit.

To report poaching, tips can be sent to TIPS.SD.GOV or by calling 1-888-OVERBAG.

How many pheasants are in South Dakota?

This seems to be the magic question every year for pheasant hunting. In 2021, the GFP reported more than 1,067,423 pheasants were harvested during the season. More than 2 million pheasants were harvested in 79 days in 2007.

Ahead of the 2022 season, two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.

What is the economic impact?

Pheasant hunting has turned into big business for South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Tourism teamed up with the GFP to promote pheasant hunting opportunities.

Both departments invested $350,000 in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to promote hunting in the state. In 2017, a Florida-based market research company said hunting in South Dakota resulted in $682 million in direct spending.

Experience Sioux Falls, the organization that leads marketing for the city of Sioux Falls, will greet hunters arriving from Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Thursday and Friday.