SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants.

South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.

“We had some pretty timely rains in late May and early June that resulted in not only some drought relief for much of the pheasant range, but also really got the grass growing,” Alex Solem, an upland game biologist for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department told KELOLAND News. “That definitely resulted in some good vegetative cover for nesting.”

Solem, based out of Huron, said mild and open winters typically help survival and birds will enter the nesting season in better condition. He said the May derecho, and other localized storms, happened early enough to not impact failed nesting attempts.

“Much of the nesting and brood-rearing season has been relatively calm and that’s definitely something that you are looking forward to if you’re hoping for good production,” Solem said.

Matt Morlock, Pheasants Forever’s South Dakota state coordinator, said he is feeling very optimistic about pheasant numbers, especially for areas north of Highway 34.

“There’s good bird numbers south of Highway 34, but if you’re going to hunt in that region, you need to scout ahead,” Morlock told KELOLAND News. “When you get up north of Highway 34, you’re going to see really good conditions and make sure to hunt the edges of the habitat.”

Highway 34 stretches from Egan and Colman in eastern South Dakota, through Madison, Howard, Woonsocket, Wessington Springs and Fort Thompson before moving north towards Pierre.

Morlock said areas south of Highway 34 have been more impacted by drought and some emergency haying of grasslands. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, which measures broad-scale conditions, shows much of southeastern South Dakota in “Severe Drought” with parts of Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay Counties listed as “Exceptional Drought.”

“There’s good bird numbers south of Highway 34. I would tell people not to avoid the area, but just look ahead,” Morlock said. “If you’re gonna hunt in that region, scout ahead, don’t show up every morning and expect it to be there. You need to scout ahead.”

Solem pointed to drought stress that has creeped back into areas of the state, especially southeastern South Dakota, as harmful for pheasant conditions. He said pheasant populations respond differently after a drought year.

“It really depends on what conditions are experienced,” Solem said. “The previous winter, spring temperature and spring perception are driving factors that we know influence pheasant production.”

Morlock said the more widespread 2021 drought and emergency haying reset a lot of habitat in northern parts of the state. He agreed with Solem nesting conditions were good with spring moisture and bug production through July. He said the life expectancy of a pheasant is one year and chick production and chick survivability is a key indicator.

“I think we’re gonna see a lot of good birds,” Morlock said. “We had good hen survival over the winter.”

The Game, Fish and Parks Department last completed a brood survey, a specific route and count of new birds that was turned into a pre-season pheasant per mile estimate, in 2018. Despite the ending of the preseason counts, Solem said the GFP still strives to keep South Dakota’s pheasant harvest numbers strong.

In 2021, 85,611 resident hunters and 81,254 nonresident hunters combined to harvest 1,067,423 pheasants. You can find the GFP’s harvest breakdowns from the previous 10 years on the GFP website.

“We want to continue to offer quality public land opportunities for folks to take advantage of for chasing these birds,” Solem said. “As well as work with private landowners to really improve the wildlife habitat that they have on their property. Not only to produce wildlife, but also for them to enjoy.”

GFP forecast says ‘Lush grasslands and plenty of birds’

The GFP’s upland outlook points to spring and summer rains as positive impacts for pheasant nesting and brood development. The report says South Dakota can check off boxes for “mild winter accompanied by normal spring and summer temperatures and precipitation.”

“Overwinter pheasant survival was likely excellent, and that means more nesting hens come spring. We expect increased pheasant brood survival because of the habitat cover from adequate early summer moisture,” the report says. “Overall, things are shaping up to have another great pheasant hunting season this fall in South Dakota.”

GFP officials point to the 2022 Public Hunting Atlas or its website to find areas of public hunting land.

Pheasants Forever says ‘Habitat rebounds’

Pheasants Forever provides pheasant outlooks for 22 different states. For South Dakota, the non-profit, membership-based organization says “South Dakota habitat rebounds, setting the stage for a good hunt this fall.”

The Pheasants Forever outlooks breaks down the state into six regions (East, Southeast, Northeast, East-Central, North-Central and Central/South-Central).