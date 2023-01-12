PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 legislative session in South Dakota, nearly 50 bills relating to marijuana were introduced, more than 20 of which became law.

In 2023, with three weeks left to submit bills, laws dealing with marijuana appear to be much fewer.

As of January 12, 2023, there are two bills specifically dealing with marijuana, while two more touch on topics relating to marijuana.

HB 1053: An Act to prohibit the issuance of a written certification to a pregnant woman or breastfeeding mother for purposes of medical cannabis use.

Introduced by Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence).

This bill seeks to add language to SDCL 34-20G-1, which block medical practitioners from recommending that a women receive a medical cards if they are pregnant or breastfeeding.

This is done by changing the definition of a “qualifying patient” from ‘a person who has been diagnosed by a practitioner as having a debilitating medical condition’ to ‘a person other than a woman who is pregnant or breastfeeding who has been diagnosed by a practitioner as having a debilitating medical condition.

This bill received its first reading in the House on January 11, 2023, and was referred to the House Health and Human Services committee.

SB 1: An Act to modify debilitating medical conditions for medical cannabis use.

Introduced by Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner) and Reps. Ernie Otten (R-Tea) and Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) at the request of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee.

This bill seeks to amend the list of debilitating medical conditions for medical cannabis use laid out in SDCL 34-20G-1, and remove the ability of the Department of Health to add conditions.

The bill would add the following qualifying conditions:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome

HIV

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis

Cancer or its treatments, if associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting

Chron’s disease

Epilepsy or seizures

Glaucoma

PTSD

The bill would also remove the ability of South Dakota residents to petition the DOH to add a serious condition or treatment to the list, as the DOH would no longer have the power to do so.

By removing the ability of the DOH to add conditions to the list, a bill would need to be passed to add any further conditions.

This bill received its first reading in the Senate on January 10, 2023, and was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services committee.

The following bills would impact laws that currently effect issues surrounding marijuana, but are not specifically dealing with marijuana.

HB 1041: An Act to provide an exception to the definition of drug paraphernalia.

Introduced by Rep. Rehfeldt.

By and large, this bill primarily cleans up language in the existing SDCL 22-42A-1. Most importantly, a section is added at the bottom of the bill which would exclude products that detect the presence of fentanyl or fentanyl analogs in a controlled substance from being classified as paraphernalia.

Currently, products that can be used to test drugs for fentanyl are classified as drug paraphernalia under South Dakota law.

Mentions of marijuana paraphernalia occur throughout the existing law.

This bill received its first reading in the House on January 10, 2023, and was referred to the House Judiciary committee.

SB 27: An Act to place certain substances on the controlled substances schedule and to declare an emergency.

Introduced by the Committee on Health and Human Services at the request of the DOH.

This bill amends the definitions found within SDCL 34-20B-1 to remove and re-write the term ‘controlled substance analogue.”

Essentially, this eliminates a loophole in which the makeup of a controlled substance may be slightly changed to alter the chemical makeup.

The bill also amends the definition of a practitioner, and states that tetrahydrocannabinol derived from hemp must be in a product approved by the USDA. This would likely ban the sale of Delta-8 THC products in South Dakota.

There is an emergency clause in this bill that would see it enacted immediately upon it being signed by the Governor if it were to pass the legislature, rather than it taking effect in July.

The bill was read in the Senate on January 10, 2023, and was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services committee.