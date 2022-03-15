SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive an all-terrain vehicle, motorcycle or moped in South Dakota, there’s another 116,360 who may be sharing the road with you.

The data posted on the state’s Department of Revenue includes registrations for motorcycles, mopeds and ATVs. There were 116,361 registered motorcycles, ATVs and mopeds registered in the state in 2021.

The registrations in this category have increased each year since 2016, according to the DOR.

The state defines a moped “as a motor-driven cycle equipped with two or three wheels, with an engine no larger than 50cc and not requiring clutching or shifting by the operator,” the state Department of Public Safety said.

Jones County, which has more registered trucks, SUVs and vans than people (pop. 917), had a 133 registered motorcycles, ATVs and mopes in 2021. That’s one more than in 2020 and seven less than in 2018.

There are almost as many registered boats in Brown County as motorcycles, mopeds and ATVs. The county had 3,698 mopeds, motorcycles and ATVs in 2020 and 3,444 boats.

The county had 3,441 registered boats in 2016 and 3,508 motorcycles, ATVs and mopeds.

While South Dakota has fewer than 1 million people, the state had more motorcycles in 2020 than many other more populous states such as Maryland, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

In 2017, Motorcycle Forum ranked South Dakota first in the number of motorcycles per capita.

Iowa had 192,645 registered motorcycles in 2021, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. It had 17,938 registered mopeds. The state had 192,257 motorcycles and 18,283 registered mopeds in 2016, according to the state of Iowa.

To legally ride a motorcycle as a resident of South Dakota, an individual needs to pass a vision test, a knowledge test with a score of 80% or higher and a motorcycle-driving test.

An individual must possess a valid operator’s license or restricted minor’s permit to ride a moped.

A helmet is required for moped and motorcycle operators under 18.

Operators of ATVs must be 14 with a valid driver’s license to operate them on roads. ATVs cannot be operated on the interstate highway system.

Insurance to operate a motorcycle is less than $1,000 on average in South Dakota in 2020, according to Business Insider. Business Insider compared rates for all 50 states using various insurance companies and age and sex of riders. The average rate for South Dakota was $450.075.

The only state with a cheaper rate was Vermont with $426.35.

A motorcycle can be a cheap ride when it comes to gas. Many industry publications say a motorcycle can get 20 to 60 mpg. Mileage depends greatly on the size of the motorcycle and driving conditions.