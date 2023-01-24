PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.

HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers. The bill states that any institution under the control of the Board of Regents, state agency or public school district cannot use public funds or a state-owned facility or property to “develop, implement, facilitate, host, promote, or fund any lewd or lascivious content.”

The bill defines “lewd or lascivious content” as the following:

Any specific sexual activity, as defined in § 11-12-1; Any specific anatomical areas, as defined in § 11-12-1; Nude or seminude adults, as defined in § 11-12-1; Adults who remove clothing for the entertainment of one or more individuals; or Any physical human body activity, whether performed alone or with other persons, including singing, speaking, dancing, acting, simulation, or pantomiming, where a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different from the performer’s biological sex through the use of clothing, makeup, or other physical markers, for the predominant purpose of appealing to a prurient interest.

The drag show that prompted backlash from lawmakers and the Board of Regents was hosted by the Gender and Sexualities Alliance group at SDSU in November. The event was not supported by university funds according to President Barry Dunn.

“Registered student organizations are free to sponsor lawful events on campus in accordance with SDCL 13-53-52 and applicable policy,” Dunn said in a statement following the backlash.

The event, which was advertised as kid-friendly, drew the ire of Republican Representative Jon Hansen who tweeted, “Mr. President, this is a completely inappropriate thing to expose children to, and use of taxpayer funds or resources for this event is not appropriate. I’m urging you to use your authority to protect children from being invited or permitted to attend to this event.”

In December, the Board of Regents met to discuss the event and decided to place a moratorium on minors attending events hosted by student organizations on campus.

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” President Pam Roberts said.

At the time, Roberts said that the Board was asking lawmakers to draft legislation to clarify the law on this topic.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the bill’s sponsor and the American Civil Liberties Union to comment on the bill. This story will be updated when a response is received.