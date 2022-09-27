VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Recent changes in college athletics allow for student-athletes to make money on name, imagine and likeness (NIL).

At the University of South Dakota, a new website called “The Den” will allow fans, brands and supporters to connect with USD student athletes for NIL activities.

USD Athletic Director David Herbster said NIL rules have created new and innovative ways to educate student athletes on opportunities available to them.

“The Den assists us in that endeavor,” Herbster said in a news release. “It provides an easy way for Coyote student-athletes to partner with businesses, donors and other friends of Coyote Nation to support each other in a way that’s mutually beneficial.”

USD says nearly 100 Coyote student athletes have created a profile on The Den website. Community members can partner with athletes for autographs, appearances, social media posts or pitch ideas through the website. It allows a secure way to make deals and provide payments to student athletes.

Opendorse, which operates the website, is a technology company helping with NIL deals.