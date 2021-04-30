South Dakota Labor groups teaming up with USDA for Sioux Falls food giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota AFL-CIO, Sioux Falls Labor Federation & the Labor Studies and Resource Center announced in a news release that they are cohosting a Farmers to Families Free Food Box Giveaway on Saturday, May 1.

The giveaway, supplied in partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families program, will be held across the street from the Sioux Falls Labor Temple at 811 East 10th Street, beginning at 10:30 AM.

The event will be a drive through food distribution with contactless loading into vehicles, but walk-ups are welcome too. According to the release, everyone is welcome to come pick up food for themselves, and also for neighbors or family members who are unable to make it to the event.

Each food box, weighing approximately 30 lbs., will contain fresh meat, dairy and produce. The release specifies that there are no qualifications to participate, with no ID requirements and no questions asked.

The groups say their goal is to help put food out into the communities, citing high rates of food insecurity and difficulties faced by many over the past year.