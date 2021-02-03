South Dakota House Judiciary Committee discusses penalties for cannabis in vehicles

Pierre, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House Judiciary Committee met Wednesday to discuss HB 1061, which would enact prohibitions to smoking marijuana in a vehicle.

Among discussions of the bill today was debate on whether the consumption of marijuana in a vehicle should a class 2 misdemeanor, in line with the charge for consuming hemp, or a class 1 misdemeanor, as with the consumption of alcohol.

Potential amendments to the bill include an option to allow an individual to place unsealed containers of cannabis in the trunk or furthest rear seat of a vehicle while travelling.

After approximately 30 minutes of discussion and debate, Committee Chair Rep. Jon Hansen deferred action to the next meeting, which will be held Friday, Feb. 5.