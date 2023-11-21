SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday lights are one of the most common types of decorative displays we see around the holiday season, and there are a large amount of light-centric events throughout the state of South Dakota. We’ve gathered some below.
*Note, this list does not include individual lighting events such as stand-alone tree lightings.
If you have a light event you’d like added to the list, send an email with the event name, date and a link to its information to jnewton@keloland.com with the subject line “Holiday Lights.”
Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights
Nov. 24, 2023
Winter Wonderland
Nov. 17, 2023 – Jan. 7, 2024
Rapid City
Rapid City Parade of Lights
Nov. 25, 2023
Christmas Nights of Light
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2023
Dec. 1 – 3, 2023
Dec. 8 – 23, 2023
Belle Fourche
Light up the Night
Nov. 24, 2023
Deadwood
Festival of Lights Parade
Nov. 25, 2023
Sturgis
Parade of Lights
Nov. 30, 2023
Yankton
Holiday Festival of Lights
Nov. 30, 2023
Brookings
Annual Festival of Lights a Brookings – Downtown
Dec. 1, 2023
Custer
Custer Christmas Parade
Dec. 2, 2023
Spearfish
The Spearfish Holidazzle Light Parade
Dec. 2, 2023
Platte
Parade of Lights
Dec. 3, 2023
Hot Springs
Journey of Lights Parade
Dec. 6, 2023
Garretson
Parade of Lights
Dec. 10, 2023