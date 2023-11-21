SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday lights are one of the most common types of decorative displays we see around the holiday season, and there are a large amount of light-centric events throughout the state of South Dakota. We’ve gathered some below.

*Note, this list does not include individual lighting events such as stand-alone tree lightings.

If you have a light event you’d like added to the list, send an email with the event name, date and a link to its information to jnewton@keloland.com with the subject line “Holiday Lights.”

Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Parade of Lights

Nov. 24, 2023

Winter Wonderland

Nov. 17, 2023 – Jan. 7, 2024

Rapid City

Rapid City Parade of Lights

Nov. 25, 2023

Christmas Nights of Light

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2023

Dec. 1 – 3, 2023

Dec. 8 – 23, 2023

Belle Fourche

Light up the Night

Nov. 24, 2023

Deadwood

Festival of Lights Parade

Nov. 25, 2023

Sturgis

Parade of Lights

Nov. 30, 2023

Yankton

Holiday Festival of Lights

Nov. 30, 2023

Brookings

Annual Festival of Lights a Brookings – Downtown

Dec. 1, 2023

Custer

Custer Christmas Parade

Dec. 2, 2023

Spearfish

The Spearfish Holidazzle Light Parade

Dec. 2, 2023

Platte

Parade of Lights

Dec. 3, 2023

Hot Springs

Journey of Lights Parade

Dec. 6, 2023

Garretson

Parade of Lights

Dec. 10, 2023