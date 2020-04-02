South Dakota hitting new highs in initial unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Initial employment claims in South Dakota increased as well as three neighboring states.

Claims reports from the South Dakota Department of Labor show South Dakota’s initial, or new claims, reached 6,645, an increase of 4,884 over last week’s 1,761 initial claims.

After at least two weeks of surges, Minnesota had a decline of 5,877 initial claims in the past week, according to the federal DOL.

Claims rose in Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota.

According to claims history from January 1987 through March 2 and updated on April 2, 2020 posted on the federal DOL website, South Dakota hasn’t reached 6,645 claims ever since 1987.

Initial unemployment claims have surged before in South Dakota.

Claims passed 1,000 during periods in years 2008 to 2010 during the Great Recession. The state had 1,226 initial claims on Dec. 13, 2008, according to the federal DOL. The numbers dropped below 1,000 until Jan. 3, 2009, when 1,153 initial claims were recorded followed by 1,073 on Jan. 10, 2009.

Another streak of highs was in late 2009 an early 2010. The state had 1,140 initial claims on Nov. 28, 2009. Claims didn’t drop below 1,000 until Dec. 19, 2009. But they hit 1,270 on Jan. 2, 2010.