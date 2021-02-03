South Dakota high school football enjoys a strong year despite concussion concerns, enrollment challenges and a global pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Millions of people will be watching one football game when Super Bowl 55 kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In South Dakota, despite a national trend of declining participation, the sport of football remains in a good place. That’s according to South Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Executive Director John Krogstand who praised school administrators, coaches and teachers for helping get the 2020 fall season completed.

“It’s been a challenging year and a trying year, but in the same breath, it’s been cool to see the South Dakota work ethic coming together to figure out how to give our kids a season,” Krogstand said.

In 2020, there were 122 high school football teams from 154 total participating schools. A 14-team All Nations Conference football season is scheduled for the spring.

The 2020 high school football season wasn’t without challenges, as dozens of games were canceled or postponed as teams and schools dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. Despite those challenges, seven high school teams were crowned state champions at the DakotaDome in November, a feat Krogstand admitted not everyone believed would be accomplished when the season started.

The COVID-19 pandemic was just another hurdle high school football coaches, players and fans had to face before the 2020 season. Safety concerns around concussions continue to be discussed both nationally and locally. Nationally, there’s been a downward trend in high school football participation for the past decade. And in South Dakota, school enrollment numbers pose a yearly challenge for a majority of school districts.

Every fall, the National Federal of High Schools releases participation numbers for sports and activities from the prior year. Because the global pandemic interrupted the Spring 2020 season, 2019-20 numbers weren’t released.

Despite not releasing national participation statistics, the NFHS reported participation in high school 11-player football dropped by only 2,489 in 2019 after falling by more than 20,000 the previous three years.

The NFHS also concluded “these numbers suggest to us that parents are appreciative of the risk minimization efforts that have been put in place. Every state has enacted rules that limit the amount of contact before the season and during practice, and every state has established concussion protocols and laws.”

In South Dakota from 2008-2009 (5,926 participants) to 2018-2019 (4,997 participants) there was a decrease of 929 participants in both 9-man and 11-man high school which is a 15% decrease.

In the 2008-2009 season, there were 147 teams from 195 schools compared to 136 teams from 171 schools for the 2018-2019 season.

Krogstand pointed out the decrease in high school football participation correlates to a decrease statewide in student enrollment if you take away growth in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Harrisburg.

Krogstand said having roughly 10 growing school districts, while others are either holding steady or declining doesn’t stop the SDHSAA from finding ways to provide more football opportunities for students.

“We know what the benefits are and we’re finding ways to promote that so that every kid should have those opportunities,” Krogrstand said. “Whether they live in Downtown Sioux Falls or whether they live in Harding County, they have those opportunities to learn those same benefits through high school football.”