SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the June primary election approaches, some organizations are speaking out against one of the ballot measures.

Sanford Health, Avera Health, and Monument Health all oppose Amendment C which will appear on the June ballot. They’re among several businesses, unions, and organizations that also oppose the constitutional amendment.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Avera Health said that Amendment C is ‘wrong for South Dakota’s future.’

Amendment C would not hinder raising of taxes. Taxes are raised by the legislature as well as city, county, township and municipal boards. Amendment C doesn’t impact their authority to raise taxes – it only impacts ballot measures, such as those that impact senior care, law enforcement, public education and infrastructure. Deb Fischer – Clemens, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at Avera

If passed, Amendment C would require a 60% majority vote on initiated measures that would either increase taxes or obligate $10 million or more. Proponents of the measure say that they want a 3/5 majority similar to the state legislature in cases where voters would vote to increase taxes.

Right now, a 51% majority is needed for initiated measures, constitutional amendments and referred measures.

Avera added that if passed, they believe Amendment C would have ‘unintended consequences’ and ‘unanswered questions’ for South Dakotans.

Sanford echoed Avera’s concern for ‘unintended consequences’ for patients and communities in their statement opposing the amendment.

Medicaid Expansion, for example, is on the general election ballot this November to expand access to care and it would be at significant risk. Requiring a 60% vote to pass a citizen-backed initiative limits the power of South Dakota voters by creating such a high bar.” Paul Hanson – president, Sanford Health Sioux Falls

Monument Health also opposes Amendment C.

In a statement to KELOLAND News the health system said the amendment is ‘wrong’ for South Dakota.