SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota became a state on November 2, 1889; the 39th state to join the Union. It’s first visit from a sitting president didn’t come until 10-years later, in 1899.

In that 10-year period, neither Benjamin Harrison, nor Grover Cleveland (serving his second, non-consecutive term) visited the state. This was despite the fact that each of them took action to advance the journey toward South Dakota statehood, with Harrison being the one who ultimately signed the proclamations to bring both North and South Dakota into statehood.

That first visit came courtesy of William McKinley, whose train tour of the state brought him to Aberdeen, Redfield, Sioux Falls and Yankton.

The next visit was courtesy of President Theodore Roosevelt, who in 1903 toured Yankton and Aberdeen after spending time in Sioux Falls.

William Howard Taft took an extensive tour of the Black Hills region of the state in 1911, also visiting Pierre, Huron, Redfield and Aberdeen.

In 1919, Woodrow Wilson spoke at the Sioux Falls Coliseum, a historic landmark on N. Main Ave., while promoting the League of Nations.

President Warren Harding, who served from 1921 to 1923 did not visit South Dakota, though he died in office on August 2, 1923.

The next president to visit the state was Calvin Coolidge, who in 1927 spent the summer at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park with his wife Grace.

Herbert Hoover, who served from 1929 to 1933, also did not visit the state. Hoover took office in March, 1929, just seven months prior to the infamous stock market crash that marked the start of the Great Depression, which continued throughout his term.

In 1936, Franklin Roosevelt visited the state on a train tour, stopping in Aberdeen, Redfield and Pierre. He finished up his tour at Mt. Rushmore, for the dedication of Thomas Jefferson’s face.

Harry Truman, president from 1945 to 1953, did not visit the state of South Dakota, despite serving in the position for two terms.

Truman’s successor, Dwight Eisenhower, visited South Dakota in 1953, visiting Mt. Rushmore and spending two days at the State Game Lodge where the Coolidges had previously stayed.

In 1962, John F. Kennedy visited Pierre for the dedication of the Oahe Dam, at the time, the largest rolled-earth dam in the world (an honor that now belongs to the Tarbela Dam in Pakistan). Today, the Oahe dam remains the 5th largest dam in the world in terms of structure volume. Its creation resulted in the formation of Lake Oahe, the 4th largest man-made reservoir in the United States.

Following the death of Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson took office in 1963 and served until 1969. He did not visit South Dakota in this time.

In 1969, Richard Nixon visited South Dakota for the dedication of the Karl E. Mundt Library at what is now Dakota State University in Madison.

Following Nixon’s impeachment, Gerald Ford made his first visit to the state as president in 1974, campaigning for GOP candidates in Sioux Falls. Ford later stopped by Ellsworth Air Force Base in 1976.

President Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, did not visit South Dakota as a sitting president. However, he did come to the state in 1994, helping to build houses in Eagle Butte with Habitat for Humanity.

In 1986, Ronald Reagan visited Sioux Falls and Rapid City while campaigning for U.S. Senator Jim Abdnor, who lost his reelection bid to Tam Daschle.

George H.W. Bush first visited South Dakota as president in 1989, joining then Governor George Mickelson to celebrate South Dakota’s centennial. He later returned in 1991 for the 50th anniversary of the dedication of Mt. Rushmore, and again in 1992 while campaigning for reelection, which he ultimately lost to Bill Clinton.

Clinton visited the state in 1996 campaigning in Brandon, and making his last campaign stop of his reelection campaign in Sioux Falls. In 1999, he visited the Pine Ridge reservation, Rapid City and made private visits to Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse monuments.

In 2001, George W. Bush held a rally in Sioux Falls. He then returned to visit an ethanol plant in Wentworth before holding a rally in Sioux Falls for John Thune’s failed 2002 Senate campaign. He also rallied for Thune in Aberdeen. Thune lost the 2002 election to Tim Johnson, before beating Tom Daschle in 2004.

In 2015, Barack Obama delivered the commencement address at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, where he was joined by then Governor Dennis Daugaard.

Donald Trump visited the state twice during his presidency. The first time was in 2018, where he attended a fundraiser for then Rep. Kristi Noem, who was campaigning for governor. Trump returned in 2020 for fireworks at Mt. Rushmore, where Noem gifted him a miniature model of Mt. Rushmore with his face on it.

To date, President Joe Biden has not visited South Dakota.

While eight sitting presidents, (Harrison, Cleveland, Harding, Hoover, Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Carter and Biden) did/have not visited South Dakota, only four sitting presidents have visited all 50 states while in office. These four are Nixon, H.W. Bush, Clinton and Obama.