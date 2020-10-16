South Dakota has 2nd highest rate of COVID-19 in the country, according to latest White House report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has the 2nd highest rate of COVID-19 in the country, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The weekly reports are sent to to the nation’s governors. The latest one, obtained and shared by ABC News, includes a look at the impact the coronavirus is having in each state.

South Dakota is 6th for test positivity rate. Minnehaha, Pennington and Lincoln are the counties seeing the highest number of new cases in South Dakota, according to the report. They make up 35.5% of the cases in the state.

South Dakota is also reported to have quadruple the number of cases per 100,000 people compared to other states, which is why South Dakota is ranked 2nd for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

“South Dakota had 418 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 100 per 100,000,” the report says.

From October 3 through October 9, the state reported 3,695 new COVID-19 cases, which was a 24% increase from the previous week.

Deaths from COVID-19 also increased 90%.

There are over 20 counties in South Dakota with more than 500 cases per 100,000 from October 3 – 9.

You can look at the details from other states and compare by clicking this link.

KELOLAND News reached out to Governor Kristi Noem’s office for a copy of the report early this week. The Governor’s communications director responded saying the governor’s office wouldn’t provide the document because it wasn’t theirs to provide.

