SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that seeks the legalization of adult use recreational marijuana has been revived on the South Dakota House floor, raising the possibility that it could pass in the legislature and end up on Governor Kristi Noem’s desk.

The question is, would she sign it? What about her 2022 opponents?

There are three possibilities for a bill once it reaches the desk of the governor.

The governor signs the bill into law. The governor vetoes the bill. The governor does nothing, and the bill passes into law without signature.

KELOLAND News reached out to the office of Governor Kristi Noem, as well as to her 2022 opponents, Reps. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) and Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), to find out how each of them would approach the bill.

Noem

In an email to her office, KELOLAND News asked the following about SB 3, the bill in question:

KELOLAND News: Given that Amendment A passes with 54% support from voters, will she sign SB 3 into law, will she veto it, or will she allow it to pass into law without signing?

This response came from Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury.

Ian Fury: As you know, and as I have told Keloland [KELOLAND] many times, Governor Noem does not support legalizing recreational marijuana. She will review any bill that reaches her desk.

Asked for clarification on whether this meant Noem would veto the bill or allow it to pass without her signature by taking no action, Fury responded with the following.

Ian Fury: As I said, Governor Noem does not support legalizing recreational marijuana. She will review any bill that reaches her desk. Governor Noem has always taken executive action on every bill that has reached her desk.

In summation, while Fury would not say for sure what action Noem would take if the bill were to reach her desk, he did state clearly that she is opposed to the type of legalization outlined in the bill, and that she has always taken action on bills in the past.

Smith

Asked what action he would take on SB 3 if it were to hypothetically reach his desk if he were governor, Smith was much more decisive.

“I would sign that bill,” said Smith. “Voters voted 54% [and] said that they want recreational marijuana, and I believe it is the legislature’s duty to make sure that reality comes true for the state of South Dakota.”

Haugaard

KELOLAND News has reached out to Haugaard, but has not yet received a response. This story will be updated if one is received.