SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a total of 21 deaths from the flu during the 2022-23 flu season.

According to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been 13,277 confirmed cases, 561 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. In the week ending Jan. 7, there were 514 new confirmed cases and flu activity across the state was listed as “regional.”

Graph from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 35 new flu-related hospitalizations in the past week.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.