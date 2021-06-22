Firework displays across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With drought conditions prevalent throughout KELOLAND, fire officials say the safest way to enjoy fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend is at public firework displays. 

Here’s a working list of public firework displays across KELOLAND. To add an event, email ushare@keloland.com with details of the firework display. We’ll update this story as details of additional events are shared with the newsroom.

July 2 

  • Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo 
  • Rapid City: After races at the Black Hills Speedway

July 3 

  • Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo
  • Rapid City: After Post 22 baseball game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
  • Sturgis: Fairgrounds, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. MDT
  • Wall: Community golf course at dusk

July 4 

  • Aberdeen: Wylie Park at dusk
  • Brookings: Swiftel Center at 10:15 p.m. CDT
  • Chamberlain: Rock the Bluffs Fireworks show at 10:20 p.m. CDT
  • Custer: Pageant Hill, 9:30 p.m. MDT
  • Devils Tower: Devils Tower KOA at dusk
  • Fort Pierre: After the rodeo
  • Hot Springs: Dusk
  • Lake Norden: After the baseball game
  • Lead: Open Cut at dusk 
  • Madison: Lake Herman at 10 p.m. CDT 
  • Mitchell: Lake Mitchell at dusk
  • Mobridge: After the rodeo
  • Phillip: Lake Waggoner at dusk 
  • Piedmont: The barn at dusk
  • Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, 9:30 p.m. MDT
  • Sioux Falls: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 9 p.m. CDT
  • Yankton: Riverside Park, 10 p.m. CDT 

Fireworks canceled or not planned 

  • Keystone: Mount Rushmore 
  • Murdo: Volunteer Fire Department not holding fireworks due to drought conditions 
  • Rapid City: Elks Golf Course 

Pennington County has a special phone line for fireworks-related information in the Black Hills. You can call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for fireworks information.  

