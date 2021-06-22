Firework displays across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With drought conditions prevalent throughout KELOLAND, fire officials say the safest way to enjoy fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend is at public firework displays.

Here’s a working list of public firework displays across KELOLAND. To add an event, email ushare@keloland.com with details of the firework display. We’ll update this story as details of additional events are shared with the newsroom.

July 2

Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo

Rapid City: After races at the Black Hills Speedway

July 3

Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo

Rapid City: After Post 22 baseball game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium

Sturgis: Fairgrounds, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. MDT

Wall: Community golf course at dusk

July 4

Aberdeen: Wylie Park at dusk

Brookings: Swiftel Center at 10:15 p.m. CDT

Chamberlain: Rock the Bluffs Fireworks show at 10:20 p.m. CDT

Custer: Pageant Hill, 9:30 p.m. MDT

Devils Tower: Devils Tower KOA at dusk

Fort Pierre: After the rodeo

Hot Springs: Dusk

Lake Norden: After the baseball game

Lead: Open Cut at dusk

Madison: Lake Herman at 10 p.m. CDT

Mitchell: Lake Mitchell at dusk

Mobridge: After the rodeo

Phillip: Lake Waggoner at dusk

Piedmont: The barn at dusk

Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, 9:30 p.m. MDT

Sioux Falls: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 9 p.m. CDT

Yankton: Riverside Park, 10 p.m. CDT

Fireworks canceled or not planned

Keystone: Mount Rushmore

Murdo: Volunteer Fire Department not holding fireworks due to drought conditions

Rapid City: Elks Golf Course

Pennington County has a special phone line for fireworks-related information in the Black Hills. You can call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for fireworks information.