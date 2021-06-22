Firework displays across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With drought conditions prevalent throughout KELOLAND, fire officials say the safest way to enjoy fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend is at public firework displays.
Here’s a working list of public firework displays across KELOLAND. To add an event, email ushare@keloland.com with details of the firework display. We’ll update this story as details of additional events are shared with the newsroom.
July 2
- Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo
- Rapid City: After races at the Black Hills Speedway
July 3
- Belle Fourche: After the Black Hills Roundup rodeo
- Rapid City: After Post 22 baseball game, Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
- Sturgis: Fairgrounds, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. MDT
- Wall: Community golf course at dusk
July 4
- Aberdeen: Wylie Park at dusk
- Brookings: Swiftel Center at 10:15 p.m. CDT
- Chamberlain: Rock the Bluffs Fireworks show at 10:20 p.m. CDT
- Custer: Pageant Hill, 9:30 p.m. MDT
- Devils Tower: Devils Tower KOA at dusk
- Fort Pierre: After the rodeo
- Hot Springs: Dusk
- Lake Norden: After the baseball game
- Lead: Open Cut at dusk
- Madison: Lake Herman at 10 p.m. CDT
- Mitchell: Lake Mitchell at dusk
- Mobridge: After the rodeo
- Phillip: Lake Waggoner at dusk
- Piedmont: The barn at dusk
- Rapid City: Executive Golf Course, 9:30 p.m. MDT
- Sioux Falls: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 9 p.m. CDT
- Yankton: Riverside Park, 10 p.m. CDT
Fireworks canceled or not planned
- Keystone: Mount Rushmore
- Murdo: Volunteer Fire Department not holding fireworks due to drought conditions
- Rapid City: Elks Golf Course
Pennington County has a special phone line for fireworks-related information in the Black Hills. You can call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for fireworks information.