South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation and South Dakota Department of Agriculture honor multi-generational family operations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation has been recognizing century or older family owned farms and ranches since 1984 with their Century Farm and Ranch Celebration at the South Dakota State Fair, which was then partnered with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture a few years later.

Through this program, they honor long-time operations throughout the state, Scott VanderWal, President of the South Dakota Farm Bureau said.

“We did the 100 year farms for a long time, and that continues, but then in 2010 we started with quasquicentennial farms, which is 125 years, and then in 2017 we started the 150 years,” VanderWal said.

The requirements to qualify for the award include that the operation must have been owned by a member of the same family for 100, 125 or 150 years, consists of 80 acres or more and have proof of original date of purchase.

So far, the program has honored seven 150 year operations, 415 quasquicentennial farms and 3,086 farms or ranches celebrating 100 years.

Photos courtesy of SDFBF

About 98% of operations in South Dakota and nation-wide are family based, VanderWal said. These farms and ranches contribute about 85% of products that are produced by American agriculture.

“There’s a lot of long-term, very sustainable farms and ranches in this state that we are very proud of,” VanderWal said. “It’s a lot of fun every year at the state fair to honor those people and to see; sometimes they get really emotional because it means so much to them.”

It takes quite a bit of research to qualify for the award. VanderWal said. They have to dig up a lot of information, and most people say they have learned a lot by going through that process and they are thankful for it.

Keeping an operation in the family for that long is hard, VanderWal said.

“To get to 125 or 150 is just remarkable,” VanderWal said.

VanderWal said every year they do have quite a few producers apply for the program, anywhere from 50 to 80. Because of the pandemic, they saw a decrease last year.

The event takes place at the South Dakota State Fair every year. At around 10 a.m. on the first day of the fair, participants arrive at the Farm Bureau tent. The last few years, the governor has been present and gives a welcome. They start with the 100 year farms and give each family a couple minutes to introduce themselves and talk about their operation. Then they move on to recognizing the 125 and the 150 year operations.

Photos courtesy of SDFBF

The state fair is a great location for the event because people are there already for 4-H, open class, animal shows, all those different things and there are not many people that have to go very far out of their way to attend, VanderWal said. He said they also get a good turn out of people just stopping by to listen.

There will be a lunch as part of the event, but details are still being decided on how that will look this year.

To apply for the program, you can find the application on the South Dakota Farm Bureau website. Applications and date of original purchase are due to their office August 9, 2021.