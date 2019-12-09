South Dakota farm bankruptcies increase in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had six times more bankruptcies from 2018 to 2019, a study from the American Farm Bureau said.

In a 12-month period that ended in September, the state had 13 farm, or Chapter 12 , bankruptcies. The state had two in a prior 12-month period.

The state had 51 total farm bankruptcies from 2009 to 2018, according to the American Farm Bureau.

South Dakota isn’t alone. Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota also had increases. Minnesota had 31 bankruptcies while Iowa had 24 and Nebraska had 37. Nebraska had six in the prior year, Iowa, 10, and Minnesota, 7.

The study said there was a 24% increase in bankruptcies from the prior year.

Angel Kasper, the outreach director for AgUnited, a non-profit based in Sioux Falls, said not only does a bankruptcy increase impact the farm economy, it can also impact the consumer.

Fewer farmers means fewer food producers and likely higher prices, Kasper said.

It’s also a trend that’s not good for the future of farming, she said.

The average farmer in South Dakota is in his 50s, Kasper said. As those farmers leave the field, who will take their place?

South Dakota had 29,600 farms with about 43.2 million acres in 2018, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The state ranked 9th in farm income in 2018. USDA reports show a decline in the number of farms from 31,900 in 2010.

Although the USDA predicted on Nov. 27 that farm income would increase by $8.5 billion to $92 billion in 2019, much of that is because of governmental payments. But the American Farm Bureau said while income is predicted to increase, debt will reach a record high $611 billion.

Key pieces needed to file for Chapter 12 bankruptcy, according to the American Farm Bureau, are: More than 50% of the gross income for the prior year must have come from farming and at least 50% of the debt must be related to farming. None of the debt can include a house.