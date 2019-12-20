South Dakota does not want the Equal Rights Amendment added to the constitution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the same year South Dakota inaugurated its first female governor, the state has filed a lawsuit against ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. South Dakota is one of three states attempting to block the Equal Rights Amendment becoming a part of the constitution. This amendment gives men and women equal rights throughout the United States.

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was eight states short of the 38 needed for ratification by 1979 or the extended deadline 1982. Ratification of the ERA would make it officially valid and an amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America.

In 2017 and 2018, Nevada and Illinois ratified the ERA. Virginia is looking to enact a bill so it becomes the final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined Louisiana and Alabama attorneys taking action against the Archivist of the United States. The archivist is in charge of ratifying documents and determines the documents validity. Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota filed a federal lawsuit stating the Archivist of the United States is acting illegally.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

These three states are arguing the deadline has since passed for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Furthermore, these states are saying the archivist is not taking into account states that have retracted their ratification, giving a false number of states in favor of ratifying the amendment.

The lawsuit states, “If the ERA were ratified today through the activists’ unlawful scheme, it would not promote true equality. Instead, it would undermine the rule of law and threaten the progress Alabama, Louisiana, and South Dakota Women have made.”

The plaintiffs (Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota) go on to say if the U.S. ratified the ERA, activists would bring lawsuits arguing what falls under the Equal Rights Amendment.

Ravnsborg says an agreement has been made that no further steps will be taken until February of 2020.