South Dakota DMV places 20 new kiosks for motor vehicle registration, soon to offer drivers license renewals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will be able to skip more lines at the DMV.

South Dakota’s Department of Motor Vehicles has placed 20 new license renewal kiosks throughout the state, adding 10 new locations. The new kiosks will be able to update contact information and mailing addresses along with providing motor vehicle registration, dispensing tags on the spot.

There’ll be five kiosks in Sioux Falls, three in Rapid City and one in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Madison, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Spearfish, Vermillion and Watertown.

You can find the locations of the kiosks in the map below.

A South Dakota Driver’s License or ID Card is needed for all transactions. You can receive more information about the kiosks on the state’s DMV website.

Customers will soon be able to report vehicles sold, print a seller’s permit and renew drivers license at the kiosks. More information will come when those transactions will be available.

We’ll be speaking with a DMV official about the additional kiosks; look for that update in this story later in the day.