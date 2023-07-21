SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A more than five-month process that shut down one of South Dakota’s largest cannabis companies has now come to an end, as the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) told KELOLAND News Friday a settlement has been reached between the state and 605 Cannabis.

The situation began in February following an inspection visit from the DOH. The DOH issued an emergency order identifying what it said were nine serious violations found during an inspection, immediately suspending 605’s manufacturing and cultivation licenses.

On February 9, 2023, 605 Cannabis issued a voluntary recall of certain products at the request of the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program (SDMCP).

Then SDMCP administrator announced 605 Cannabis was cooperating with the recall request and alleged “failure to test product, mislabeling, contamination, the lack of inventory tracking and the failure to have licenses for edible products pose a risk to health and safety of the products sold by Badlands.”

Badlands is a brand of 605 Cannabis.

In March, 605 Cannabis filed suit against the Department of Health, alleging overreach, improper issuance of violations and attempts to enforce un-promulgated rules, which have led to damages of over $1 million.

605 also sought to rebut the claims made by the DOH.

In a statement provided to KELOLAND News at the time, 605 Cannabis co-founder and CEO Ned Horsted said, “we regularly sought guidance from the Department when there were questions about procedures and always followed the guidance provided.”

KELOLAND News reached out to the DOH on July 20, asking if any change had occurred in the suspension of 605 Cannabis’ licenses. On July 21, the department responded:

A settlement agreement was reached between the parties and the suspension was lifted on July 19th. As to the pending litigation, we can’t comment on pending litigation. Statement from the South Dakota DOH

KELOLAND News spoke with Horsted Friday afternoon following confirmation of the settlement from the DOH, who provided the following:

After receiving the notice, we instituted a voluntary recall while the administrative process was being sorted. At the time and today, we did not believe our products posed any risk to a patient’s health or safety. All products sold have always passed state required testing. Now that the administrative process is settled, we have lifted the recall and are very much looking forward to once again provide safe, quality products to medical cannabis patients. Ned Horsted, 605 Cannabis

No details on the terms of the settlement have yet been announced by either party. This story may be updated when new information is available.