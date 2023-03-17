SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A prison inmate died from fentanyl toxicity on January 29 in the Jameson Annex of the state prison in Sioux Falls, according to a death certificate filed in Minnehaha County.

Stephen (Steve) Layton, 61, was an inmate serving time for aggravated assault and simple assault on law enforcement, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

The death certificate said the drug was self-administered, and the death was accidental.

KELOLAND News contacted the DOC for more details on Layton’s death.

The DOC said there was an investigation on Layton’s death. It did not comment on the results of that investigation. It did not respond to questions about where to find results of the investigation.

Also, the DOC did not respond to a request for an interview or to numerous other questions from KELOLAND News including:

How does an inmate obtain fentanyl?

Did Layton receive Narcan?

Related to the results of the investigation, has any staff been terminated or placed on leave as a result of the investigation?

Will there be any criminal charges for either staff or inmates or others?

Will the DOC adjust an rules, structure or security because of Layton’s death?

When the DOC announced Layton’s death, it did not include a cause of death.