SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s an ongoing fight for new leadership for the South Dakota Democratic Party.

Democratic state lawmakers and county-level party leaders are working on a recall of South Dakota Democratic Party chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen. Slaight-Hansen was elected by the party and its executive board in February, but officially took over in April after former chairman Randy Seiler died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Annie Bachand, chair of the Pennington County Democrats, told KELOLAND News she met with Slaight-Hansen this week. Bachand said Slaight-Hansen told her she won’t resign unless she’s voted out.

In this case, “voted out” means collecting petition signatures from 50% of the party’s state central committee to call a special meeting where two-thirds of the party could vote to remove her from her position.

“This has really unified the party. The party is unified on how to move forward on this,” Bachand said.

KELOLAND News reached out to Slaight-Hansen but has not heard a response back.

The state central committee is the SDDP’s main governing body and it is made up of state party officers, executive board members, county chairs and vice chairs, two county committee persons and legislative district chairs and vice chairs.

Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls lawmaker, told KELOLAND News an active process by South Dakota Democrats is underway to recall Slaight-Hansen.

“Democratic leaders across the state of South Dakota stand to defend the South Dakota Democratic Party, its values, and its constitution,” Nesiba said. “We will emerge from this recall process stronger, more unified, and better positioned for the 2024 election cycle.”

According to other media reports, SDDP executive director Dan Ahlers resigned from his position last week. Ahlers was hired in May.

Both Nesiba and Bachand said problems inside the Democratic Party started after Seiler’s death.

“Randy was a great human being and a good leader,” Bachand said. “He had a way of mentoring that was really remarkable.”