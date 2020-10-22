South Dakota court orders for COVID-19 judicial emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Since declaring a judicial emergency from COVID-19, the South Dakota Supreme Court has given the power to each judge of South Dakota’s seven judicial courts to submit orders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in their jurisdictions.

Many of the judges in South Dakota have mandated masks to be worn in the courthouses, including 2nd Circuit which covers Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.

Some court hearings throughout the state are also being held virtually. Many judges have outlined who can come into the building as well.

To find out what your courthouse is requiring, click here.

