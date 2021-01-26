South Dakota continues to set the regional pace in some vaccine distribution categories

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has given the coronavirus vaccine to 59,360 persons as of Jan. 26.

That is 6.7% of the population that has received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. The population is based on the 2019 Census estimate of 884,659. According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, 18,868 individuals have received the full two doses.

As of Jan. 24 according to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 352,008 individuals had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 6.3% of the roughly 5.6 million population. The state has completed the two full doses for 67,567 individuals and 284,441 had received at least one dose.

The Iowa Department of Health lists the vaccine distribution as of Jan. 25 before 1 p.m. today. The state has administered doses to 184,921 individuals with 32,564 having completed the two full doses. The 184,921 individuals are about 6% of the state’s roughly 3.1 million population. The state has given one vaccine dose to 130,132.

As of Jan, 25, North Dakota’s Department of Health said it had administered 81,379 doses of the 93,474 doses received.

The Bloomberg COVID-19 vaccine tracker lists South Dakota with about 83,000 total vaccine doses administered and about 19,000 people receiving the two doses as of late afternoon on Jan. 25. That is 9.33 doses per 100 people.

North Dakota is slightly ahead of South Dakota based on Bloomberg with 9.87 doses given per 100 people. The state has given about 75,000 doses with about 16,000 people receiving two doses.

Bloomberg lists Minnesota at 6.15 doses per 100 people with 347,000 total doses given and 64,000 receiving two doses.

Nebraska has given 7.10 doses per 100 people with 137,000 total doses and 24,000 with two doses.

Iowa has given 6.22 doses per 100 people with 196,000 doses given and 32,000 people with two doses.

Wyoming has administered 7.11 doses per 100 people with 41,000 doses administered and 4,900 people who have received two doses. The Census Bureau estimated Wyoming’s population at 578,759 in 2019.

According to the Bloomberg tracker, South Dakota has used 77% of the vaccines it has received, or 82,512 of the 106,575. That’s higher than 54.3% in Iowa but it’s lower than the 86.7% in North Dakota.

The states in this region have prioritized vaccinations first for long term care residents and front line health care workers. When those are completed, or nearly completed, the states plan to move into different categories or phases.

Minnesota, for example, expanded its plan recently to establish pilot programs to vaccinate those 65 and older and teachers.

South Dakota has started the 1D phase with an estimated 265,000 individuals in this group. DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said one of the priorities in 1D is individuals 80 and older.

The Iowa DOH said its second phase which includes those 65 and older, and in the first tier it includes teachers and first responders followed by several other tiers, would start on Feb. 1.

North Dakota’s 1B includes the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, teachers, childcare workers and others.