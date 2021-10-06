South Dakota burning

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Schroeder Fire, the Dry Creek Fire, the Red Shirt Fire and the Auburn Fire. These are just a handful of the more than 220 fires that have broken out in South Dakota so far in 2021.

According to data from the South Dakota State Wildland Fire, from January through September 2021, the state has recorded 221 fires. This data does not include fires reported thus far in October, such as the currently burning Red Shirt, Peterson, Elk Creek and Auburn fires.

Of the fires reported from January through September, 93 have been caused by lightning, whereas 128 were human-caused.

The 93 fires caused by lightning have burned 255.78 acres, while those caused by humans have burned a total of 27,371.98 acres.

All total, the fires in South Dakota from January through September have burned 27,627.76 acres, or 43.168375 square miles.

Combined area burned overlaid upon Rapid City

Combined area burned overlaid upon Sioux Falls

Combined area burned overlaid upon Mitchell

Combined area burned overlaid upon Pierre

Combined area burned overlaid upon Brookings

Since the beginning of October, there have been 5 wildfires started in South Dakota as recorded by Great Plains Fire Information:

Hawk Draw II Fire – Reported on October 2 near Wasta, the Hawk Draw II Fire burned 6 acres before being contained later that day. The fire is listed as human caused.

Red Shirt Fire – Reported on October 5 east of Hermosa, the Red Shirt Fire has burned 650 acres and has not yet been contained. The cause of the fire is so far unknown.

Peterson Fire – Reported the morning of October 6 in Meade County north of Rapid City, the Peterson fire burned 10.6 acres before being contained later in the morning. The fire is listed as human caused.

Elk Creek Fire – Reported the morning of October 6 east of Piedmont in Meade County, the Elk Creek Fire burned 21.05 acres before being contained three hours later. The fire is listed as human caused.

Auburn Fire – Reported on October 4, north of Rapid City, the Auburn Fire has burned an estimated 974 acres so far, and has not yet been contained. The cause of the fire is so far unknown.

Some of the largest fires reported so far in 2021 have been: