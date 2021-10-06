South Dakota burning

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Schroeder Fire, the Dry Creek Fire, the Red Shirt Fire and the Auburn Fire. These are just a handful of the more than 220 fires that have broken out in South Dakota so far in 2021.
According to data from the South Dakota State Wildland Fire, from January through September 2021, the state has recorded 221 fires. This data does not include fires reported thus far in October, such as the currently burning Red Shirt, Peterson, Elk Creek and Auburn fires.
Of the fires reported from January through September, 93 have been caused by lightning, whereas 128 were human-caused.
The 93 fires caused by lightning have burned 255.78 acres, while those caused by humans have burned a total of 27,371.98 acres.
All total, the fires in South Dakota from January through September have burned 27,627.76 acres, or 43.168375 square miles.
Since the beginning of October, there have been 5 wildfires started in South Dakota as recorded by Great Plains Fire Information:
- Hawk Draw II Fire – Reported on October 2 near Wasta, the Hawk Draw II Fire burned 6 acres before being contained later that day. The fire is listed as human caused.
- Red Shirt Fire – Reported on October 5 east of Hermosa, the Red Shirt Fire has burned 650 acres and has not yet been contained. The cause of the fire is so far unknown.
- Peterson Fire – Reported the morning of October 6 in Meade County north of Rapid City, the Peterson fire burned 10.6 acres before being contained later in the morning. The fire is listed as human caused.
- Elk Creek Fire – Reported the morning of October 6 east of Piedmont in Meade County, the Elk Creek Fire burned 21.05 acres before being contained three hours later. The fire is listed as human caused.
- Auburn Fire – Reported on October 4, north of Rapid City, the Auburn Fire has burned an estimated 974 acres so far, and has not yet been contained. The cause of the fire is so far unknown.
Some of the largest fires reported so far in 2021 have been:
- Mallard Place Fire – Reported January 14 northwest of Pierre, the Mallard Place Fire burned 200 acres.
- Dry Creek Fire – Reported March 29 northwest of Murdo and caused by a downed powerline, the Dry Creek Fire burned 9,911 acres.
- Schroeder Fire – Reported March 29 west of Rapid City, the Schroeder Fire burned 2,224 acres.
- Sage Creek Fire – Reported June 23 southwest of Wall, the Sage Creek Fire burned 800 acres.
- Koenig Fire – Reported July 24 northwest of Pierre, the Koenig fire burned 306.8 acres.
- Taco Fire – Reported July 24 near Cherry Creek, the Taco Fire burned 950 acres.
- Deep Creek Fire – Reported July 20 near Hayes, the Deep Creek Fire burned 955 acres.
- Canning Fire – Reported July 3 near Pierre, the Canning Fire burned 216 acres.
- Thompson Fire – Reported August 10 near Ft. Pierre, the Thompson Fire burned 602.9 acres.