UPDATE: South Dakota burn bans currently in effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of South Dakota counties with burn bans is growing.

As of Tuesday, July 6, both Minnehaha and Douglas Counties have burn bans in place.

We’ve updated the map below with that information.

PUBLISHED June 23, 2021

As temperatures remain hot and skies across the region remain dry, concern over the risks of fire continues to grow.

KELOLAND News compiled a list of all the burn bans we were able to verify as of Wednesday, June 23.

KELOLAND News also reached out to South Dakota’s Tribal offices to ask about burn bans on tribal lands.

Burn bans are in effect for both the Cheyenne River and the Standing Rock reservations.

We were unable to verify burn bans on the Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Yankton, Lower Brule, Crow Creek, Sisseton Wahpeton or Flandreau Santee reservations.

Some counties, including Marshall, Meade and Stanley counties, have standing burn bans in place that take affect when the South Dakota Grassland Fire Danger index rises to ‘very high’ or ‘extreme’ levels.

Pennington and Fall River counties meanwhile have permanent burn bans in place in parts of their land due to regulations within the Black Hills National Forest. There is currently no ban in place for Pennington County east of Highway 79. In Fall River County, there is currently no ban in place south of the Cheyenne River.

Conditions in South Dakota change frequently, and many counties without burn bans indicated their status may soon change. Reach out to your local county officials with questions.