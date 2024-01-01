SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’ll be plenty of Washington Huskie fans in South Dakota Monday night.

South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer is two wins away from leading the University of Washington to its first national championship since 1991. DeBoer and the Huskies take on Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. tonight.

The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, to be played on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Milbank graduate knows a little something about claiming national crowns as he led the University of Sioux Falls to three NAIA championships back in the 2000s. He won his first title with the Coo in his second season, which is where he is now at Washington.

DeBoer said the lessons he was coaching at USF have carried over to this time with the PAC-12 champion Huskies.



Kalen DeBoer led USF to three NAIA national championships.

With five stops in between the Cougars and the Huskies, DeBoer reflected on the journey that led him from the Sioux Falls sidelines to college football’s biggest stage.

“It was just about enjoying the moment, being in the present, just working and giving everything you had,” DeBoer told KELOLAND News. “Fortunately, things have just continue to progress and you know you’re in a place now where it’s really cool to see the magnitude of what it can become.”

DeBoer says it has been all about laying the foundation brick-by-brick.

“Every day working on what you can control and that day being the best you can be and stacking day upon days,” DeBoer said. “And here you are – a much different team, much different program than when we took over in December 2021, two years ago.”

DeBoer still uses many of the same plays and tactics that worked so well for with the Coo.

“There’s a lot of carryover things that we’ve hung our hat on for many years, offensively, defensively, whatever it might be,” DeBoer said. “There’s a lot of things we learned and tried back in the days at Sioux Falls that we certainly bring out now and then.”

DeBoer maintains strong ties to the Mount Rushmore State. He said it’s been fun to share this special season with more fans and former players rooting him on from South Dakota.

“I will always be a South Dakota boy,” DeBoer said. “I always will be. So, my home is my home. And getting all that support I get from back there means so much to me. It does make me proud. I think a lot of the people back there enjoying this as well. But that will always be where I started and where I came from, and I’m proud of it.”