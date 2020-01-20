South Dakota bill wouldn’t allow cities or counties to ban plastic straws or plastic bags

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill filed in the South Dakota Senate would not allow any other government within the state to ban plastic straws, plastic bags and other “auxiliary containers.”

This is similar legislation to neighboring states like North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

A majority of states have enacted “preemption” laws, while some of the more populated states like New York and California have passed some sort of plastic bans.

