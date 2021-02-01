South Dakota bill seeks power to reject presidential executive orders

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill introduced into the South Dakota House of Representatives seeks to give the state’s attorney general the authority to review executive orders issued by the president of the United States.

Introduced by new member Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, HB 1194 outlines a process of review for any presidential orders that have not been approved and signed into law by the U.S. Congress.

This process begins with a review by the Executive Council of the Legislative Research Board, followed by a referral from the Council to the attorney general and the governor. Once the referral has been made, the attorney general may examine the order to determine whether the state can seek an exemption or declare it unconstitutional.

The bill takes a broad view, stating that no executive order may be implemented “that restricts a person’s rights.”

The proposed bill would also allow the attorney general to block implementation of any order deemed unconstitutional if the order refers to:

A pandemic or other public health emergency

The regulation of natural resources

The regulation of the agricultural industry

The regulation of land use

The regulation of the financial sector through the imposition of environmental, social, or governance standards

The regulation of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms

We’ve reached out to Aylward to ask him why he is proposing this bill; we’ll update this story when we hear back from him.