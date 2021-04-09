South Dakota Attorney General’s office releases 2020 Crime in South Dakota report

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2020 report Friday morning.

In a brief overview, the report states that South Dakota law enforcement agencies reported a total of 47,859 arrests and 72,782 offenses in 2020. More serious offenses accounted for a total of 18,634 arrests.

Here is the breakdown:

Murder – 23

Sex offences – 59

Assault – 6,006

Larceny/Theft – 1661

Fraud – 556

Drug/Narcotic – 8,436

Prostitution – 4

Kidnapping – 89

Robbery – 67 Arson – 19

Burglary – 306

Motor vehicle theft – 367

Counterfeiting – 113

Embezzlement – 19

Stolen property – 227

Destruction of property – 473

Pornography/Obscene material – 15

Weapon law violations – 194

Less serious offences included the following:

DUI – 5,099 (down from 5,846 in 2019)

Liquor law violations – 1,520

Disorderly conduct – 2,176

Comparisons from 2019

Total arrests:

In 2020, the state reported a total of 47,859 arrests, up 2,089 from 2019.

Juvenile arrests:

Juvenile arrests were down 1,377 in 2020 from the year before, with 3,677 reported as compared to 5,054 in 2019.

Murder arrests:

South Dakota recorded 23 murder arrests in 2020, up eight from 2019.

Sex offence arrests:

Sex offence arrests fell by 37 in 2020 with the state reporting 59, compared to 96 in 2019.

Assault arrests:

2020 say an increase of 122 assault arrests, with 6,006 reported in 2020 vs 5,884 in 2019.

Larceny/Theft arrests:

Larceny/Theft arrests fell by 482, from 2,143 in 2019 to 1,661 in 2020.

Fraud arrests:

Fraud arrests also fell in 2020, with the state reporting 556 as compared to 767 in 2019.

Drug arrests:

Drug arrests rose by 297 in 2020, an increase of 8,436 from 8,139 in 2019.

Kidnapping arrests:

Kidnapping arrests also saw a rise, increasing from 77 in 2019 to 89 in 2020.

Prostitution arrests:

Prostitution arrests have seen a downward trend in recent years, with the state reporting just 4 arrests in 2020 as compared to 13 in 2019. The state saw its highest total in recent years in 2013, with 53 reported arrests.

Robbery arrests:

South Dakota saw an increase in robbery arrests from 2019, with 67 reported in 2020 vs 59 the year before.

Hate crimes:

The State of South Dakota reports that there were 20 hate crimes reported in 2020. According to the State, 17 were racially motivated, two were anti-LGBTQ and one was anti-transgender. The States says there were no reported hate crimes attributed to anti-disability or anti-religious motivations.

Gang involvement:

The state reports that in 2020 there 27 incidents of ‘Group “A” Offences’ (Murder & non-negligent manslaughter, negligent manslaughter, kidnapping/abduction, rape, sodomy, sexual assault with an object, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and intimidation) relating to gang involvement. Twelve of those incidents are qualified as juvenile gang, and 15 were classified as other gang.

Murder and manslaughter in Indigenous South Dakota:

According to data sent to the state by each tribe within South Dakota, 16 murders/non-negligent manslaughters reported on South Dakota’s reservations.

View the full 203 page report