SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over a year after the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons was created, the Attorney General has hired two people to fill the positions.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced that Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth had started their roles in the office on November 28. Morrisette will become the state’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator while Holzwarth will fill the role of South Dakota Human Trafficking Coordinator.

Morrisette is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe and previously served as the Adult Diversion Coordinator for the Pennington County State’s Attorney.

“I am excited to begin this work,” Morrisette said. “A lot of my relatives feel they are overlooked. My job with the Attorney General’s Office is to ensure that is not true. In my culture we live by the words, Mitakuye Oyasin, which means ‘all my relations’ or ‘we are all related.’ I carry that belief with me into this new role.”

Holzwarth left her role as CEO of Endeavor 52, an organization working to prevent child sexual assault, to fill the human trafficking role. She said her new position in the AG’s office will help her to further combat child sexual abuse with a wider scope while also focusing on sex and labor trafficking.

Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley said that Morrisette’s background and experience will be a “powerful asset” to serving South Dakota.

“Mary Beth Holzwarth’s long track record of advocating for children will be a needed and powerful tool in our fight against human trafficking,” Jackley added.

The announcement comes nine months after the office received funding through Chamberlain non-profit Native Hope after former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg failed to secure funds through the state legislature.

In South Dakota, Indigenous people make up 11% of the population but the majority of the missing people on the state’s missing persons website.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons issue is considered an epidemic across the country and especially here in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News was at today’s announcement and will bring you more information about the office on-air and online later today.