South Dakota and Iowa post increases in new unemployment claims over prior week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and Iowa posted increases in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending April 25.

South Dakota had 5,389 claims an increase of 94 while Iowa had 28,827, an increase of 1,926, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota also had decreases in initial claims from the prior week, according to the U.S. DOL.

According to the Iowa Workforce Development website, the most initial claims were in manufacturing followed by health care and social assistance.

Through April 18, most of the initial unemployment claims in Nebraska were in the accommodations and food service industry with more than 16,000 claims, according to the state of Nebraska’s DOL.

In North Dakota, as of April 18, the largest number of initial unemployment claims were in the accommodations and food service industry followed by health care and social assistance, according to the North Dakota Job Service.

More than 30,000 people have filed initial unemployment claims in South Dakota since the COVID-19 pandemic started.