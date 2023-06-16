SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Injuries and deaths from falls happen at a very high rate in South Dakota. In fact, the CDC reported in 2021 that South Dakota ranks third in the nation in deaths from falls, and second in the nation in terms of percent of older adults who suffer falls.

That’s according to Natalie Fick, an outpatient physical therapist with Sanford Health. She took time Friday afternoon to discuss the issue.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what makes South Dakota’s numbers so elevated, Fick outlined some factors. “With South Dakota being a very rural state, access to healthcare can be somewhat difficult depending on the area,” she said.

Sanford has a fall prevention program, which Fick says was started up in 2019. “We initially started this program looking at ways to help because we identified injuries from falls and fall related deaths as a very high occurrence,” she noted.

Looking at severe and fatal falls, there are a lot of factors in play.

“We do know that falls are multi-factorial, so it’s not generally just one thing that causes it,” Fick explained. “Oftentimes we think many of the causes can be something as simple as lower body weakness, difficulty with walking or balance — vision problems — as well as just home-hazards.”

Most falls tend to occur in familiar environments, Fick said. When it comes to mitigating risk, she said much of the focus can be on improving those visual or physical issues, which can be improved with targeted workouts and physical therapy, and even looking at medications that can reduce your risk of a fall.

While some falls are themselves the fatal factor, other deaths can occur hours or days after a fall due to the inability of the victim to get back up or reach help.

“Things that I encourage individuals to have in place are a second option,” Fick said. “Ideally we just want to be able to get off the ground ourselves, but unfortunately we know that sometimes an injury occurs where we can’t do that.”

Some of these second options can be having a cell phone on your to call for help, fall alert pendants, or even something like having someone physically check in every day.

In addition to the physical and pharmaceutical methods for mitigating falls, Fick also says those with concerns should begin with a conversation with their doctor or even their pharmacist.

Beyond these, there are also mobility options, such as canes and walkers — and with structural changes, such hand-rails in the home and removing trip hazards such as rugs.

The Sanford programs for fall prevention are free, and include classes and other events. They are also looking for people to lead and teach classes.